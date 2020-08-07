ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County School System will be starting back to school a week later than previously announced in order to provide teachers with the specialized training needed to provide the remote education of the new computer systems they will be providing to their students during this year of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Carter County School Board made the decision on moving the start of school during a special called meeting on Thursday afternoon. In addition to reaching a decision on the date for the start of school, the board also reached a decision on which guidance from the state should be followed when there is a conflict in the guidelines being provided. The board also decided to stop all extracurricular activities for the next two weeks.
School will now begin on Aug. 17. During the first week, daily attendance will be restricted to 20-25 percent of the students per day. A different block of 25 percent of the student body will attend school each day during the first week. The school days will extend the whole day and students will be taught to use the educational programs on the laptops and Chromebooks they receive. Each student will go to his or her school building once during that week. Remote learning will then begin Aug. 24.
Because of the uncertain nature of the pandemic and its near-future impact, the school board will keep a close watch on the infection rate and make changes to the plan as the need for the changes become apparent.
The motion to move the start of school to Aug. 17 was made by Board member Danny Ward and seconded by Creola Miller. Tony Garland was the only member to vote against the change.
The board also stated that the COVID-19 guidelines provided by the Tennessee Department of Health should be the ones to take priority in the event of a conflict with other departments, including the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security. The board unanimously approved the motion.
The board made its decision on extracurricular activities because of the need to decide what to do about football and other contact sports. The start of football season is fast approaching. Board Chairman Jerry Stout told the board that three football teams in neighboring districts had already gotten COVID-19.
The board members argued that even non-contact sports and extracurricular activities posed a threat because of close contact when riding to events in vehicles packed with passengers and with close contact in such extracurricular activities as band.
The motion was made by David Buck. “I hate to deny our students an opportunity, but the health issue is so dramatic right now,” Buck said, “we can’t even have church because of the pandemic.”
The motion was unanimously approved.
Following the votes, Director of Schools Tracy McAbee praised the board for its work during this meeting.
“This was a difficult meeting,” he said.