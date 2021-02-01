ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Recycling Center should see an increase in the amount of cardboard and plastic being recycled in the coming months.
Landfill Manager Benny Lyons discussed these expected increases with the Landfill Committee of the Carter County Commission on Monday evening.
Lyons told the committee he is now reaching a decision on which of two bailers to purchase. He said one was a Harris-Wolverine brand, bid at $378,532, and the other was a Marathon, bid at $348,470. That did not include the pit on either model.
Lyons said he was told by County Finance Director Brad Burke that he could negotiate. He said he plans to negotiate with the two companies Tuesday morning and make a final decision later.
Committee Chairman Gary Bailey said cardboard certainly fills up nearly all the storage space at the recycling center. In addition to the bailer, a building has been planned to store cardboard. The only bid on constructing the new storage building came back at over $80,000. Bailey said the end of winter has changed thinking on the storage building. Now the idea is to just build a storage area with a roof but no walls.
Lyons said he has found two contractors with a good bid on erecting the storage building and now is looking for low bids to supply the material for the project.
Lyons said the recycling center shipped out 114 tons in January. The cardboard was sold at $75 per ton.
Committee Member Kelly Collins asked about the new plastic recycling program at Eastman Chemical. “I get a lot of people in the city calling about recycling plastic,” Collins said.
“We are in on it right now,” Lyons said. “I have been working with Eastman for the last six or seven months.”
He said since the landfill was in at the beginning of the Eastman pilot plastic recycling program, he thought this would work out well for the landfill.
In other matters, Lyons said the new per-ton tipping fees have now been posted, and the prices will go in effect March 1.