ELIZABETHTON — The Health and Welfare Committee of the Carter County Commission will host a discovery meeting this morning to find out about a grant that could lead to getting broadband internet into some remote mountainous areas of the county.
Mayor Rusty Barnett said the meeting will be conducted on Zoom in order to comply with the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The electronic meeting will also allow for interested providers from outside the county to have the opportunity to participate.
According to the Carter County website, live public access to the meeting will be available by internet by going to https://zoom.us/j/4787669850.
Live audio may be heard by phone by calling: 1-877-853-5257 and entering meeting ID 478-766-9850, or through the Zoom mobile app by logging in and entering Meeting ID 478-766-9850.
The discussion will include information about the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Grant, a program being administered by the state Department of Economic and Community Development. The grant program will be distributing $15 million for capital expenditures in areas of the state where there are broadband gaps.
Funds will be targeted to areas that are unlikely to receive broadband service without grant funding.
Barnett said there areas where broadband has been installed just beyond Carter County that could be used to help get broadband into the remote, mountainous sections.
“One company has already been working in Shady Valley and Johnson County,” Barnett said.
He said there are three ways the service could be brought in — through Shady Valley and down Stoney Creek or by extending the Johnson County broadband through Butler to the areas around Watauga Lake and the adjoining mountainous regions.
The final alternative would be to extend the service from Avery County into the Roan Mountain area.