ELIZABETHTON — Joshua Adam Hill received a combined sentence of 25 years in prison following his sentencing hearing in Carter County Criminal Court last Friday. A jury found Hill guilty last Nov. 4 on two counts of aggravated rape, incest, and sexual battery by authority figure. The charges stem by offenses with a juvenile girl.
Judge Lisa Rice sentenced Hill to a 20-year sentence on each of the aggravated rape charges. One of the charges will run concurrently with the other charge. Under Tennessee sentencing law, Hill will be required to serve the entire 100 percent of the aggravated rape sentence. Hill will be given pretrial jail credit for the time he has spent in jail awaiting trial, from May 14 and 15, 2019 and from Nov. 4, 2021 to March 25, 2022.
Rice also sentenced Hill to 5 years on a conviction of sexual battery by authority figure. The sentence is to run consecutively to the aggravated rape charge. Under that sentence, Hill is categorized as a standard offender and must serve 30 percent of the sentence before he become eligible for parole. Hill received another 5-year sentence on a conviction for incest, but that sentence is to run consecutively to the other convictions.
Rice ordered that once Hill has completed his sentence, he is to be placed on the Tennessee Sexual Offender Registry for the rest of his life and he must abide by all conditions. Rice also directed that his is to be supervised by Community Supervision for the rest of his life after the expiration of his sentence. Rice also directed that Hill is to have no contact with the victim.
Rice also fined Hill a total of $60,000 and court costs.