ELIZABETHTON — A Carter County man faces several charges after he was accused of confronting deputies with a revolver and an ax on Tuesday.
Sgt. William Staschak said he was dispatched around 7 p.m. to a reported trespassing at a residence on Shalom Drive. When Staschak arrived, he said he spoke with a homeowner, who told him that a neighbor was intoxicated and had been standing in her yard, screaming and refusing to leave. She said the neighbor finally went home when the deputy arrived.
Staschak then went to the neighbor, identified as Johnny Jefferson Jackson, 56, 231 Tester Road. When he arrived, Staschak spoke with a woman who shared the residence with Jackson. The woman told Staschak that Jackson was asleep and she would keep him in the house if he woke up.
After departing, Staschak received a second call to the neighborhood at 7:30 p.m. This time, the complaint was that Jackson was firing a gun in an unknown direction. When he arrived, Staschak said he could hear Jackson shouting obscenities from his residence.
Staschak went to Jackson’s residence. He said when he stepped out of his patrol car, Jackson stepped onto his porch and pointed a revolver at the deputy and threatened to kill him. Staschak said he drew his service gun from its holster and ordered Jackson to lay down his gun. Staschak said the woman of the residence was able to grab Jackson’s gun and bring it to the deputy. Jackson then ran back inside and locked the door.
Staschak said Jackson then ran throughout the house, hitting things with an ax. He said Jackson threatened to kill everyone and take off their heads. As more deputies arrived, an attempt was made to talk with Jackson, and Staschak and other deputies forced a door opened and entered the residence.
Staschak said Jackson confronted them with the ax, then threw the ax at Staschak’s feet. After that, deputies were able to take Jackson to the ground and subdue him.
Jackson was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a handgun while intoxicated, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.
Jackson appeared in Sessions Court on Wednesday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. appointed a public defender for him and set his preliminary hearing for Feb. 19.