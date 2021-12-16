NASHVILLE — Carter County officials were in Nashville on Wednesday to discuss their plans to expand the Tweetisie Trail with state tourism leaders. Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby, Carter County Parks Committee Chairman Ken Gough and committee member Wes Bradley worked with Sen Rusty Crowe to set up the meeting to discuss their plan with state leaders, including Melanie Beauchamp, Tennessee assistant commissioner of rural tourism and outreach, and Trevin Ayers of the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration.
“It was a very positive meeting,” Woodby said. “The were very enthusiastic and supportive about the project.”
Earlier this year, Carter County received a donation of approximately 27 acres of property between the Valley Forge community and Hampton which contains the right of way for the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad, including a crossing of the Doe River and a century-old railroad tunnel. In the Carter County proposal, the property would be used to extend the Tweetsie Trail from its current ending point on Hatcher Lane and extend it to Hampton and to the Hampton Watershed Mountain Bike Trail. Once the project is completed and linked up with the existing Tweetsie Trail, cyclists and pedestrians would be able to travel from Johnson City to Hampton on the Tweetsie Trail.
One of the major tasks in developing the project will be providing a safe river crossing One of the hopes of the project is to reconstruct the old railroad bridge that crossed the river.
During the meeting with state officials, Woodby, Gough and Bradley discussed the benefits the trial could provide the community and region.
“The further development of cycling amenities is an extraordinary opportunity to capitalize on the natural assets available in our community,” Woodby said. “The expansions of The Tweetsie Trail and the Hampton Watershed Trails will increase outdoor recreation opportunities for our residents, enhancing overall health and wellness and providing an improved quality of life.”
The trail expansion also presents an opportunity for economic development for the region, according to Woodby.
“Carter County has identified outdoor recreation and tourism as significant economic drivers for future growth,” Woodby said. “These trails will serve as a draw to bring visitors to our community to experience the beautiful natural resources we have to offer. Tourism generated by these trails will have a regional impact as visitors spend time in the area at local restaurants, hotels, and businesses.”
One of the purposes of the meeting with state officials was to begin pursuing possible state funding sources to see the project to completion.
“Our goal is to obtain funding for the project from state tourism and recreation funds and then match that with partnership investments in the community,” Woodby said.