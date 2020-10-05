ELIZABETHTON — A big increase in the amount of cardboard recycling has encouraged the Landfill Committee of the Carter County Commission to vote unanimously to request $400,000 for a second and more efficient recycling bailer.
The committee met in a remote Zoom session Monday evening for its monthly meeting. The members of the committee also reconvened as the Education Committee and voted unanimously to request $125,000 be taken from Gov. Lee’s local government relief grant for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Landfill Manager Benny Lyons told the committee that the volume of cardboard being brought in for recycling was causing the recycling center to stack cardboard around the premises. He said three truck loads a week, with a total load of 60 tons, was being shipped out. He said cardboard is currently being bought at $60 per ton.
Lyons said the increase in cardboard recycling is caused by the shutting down of a recycling center in Kingsport.
That has resulted in Blue Ridge Trash bringing its cardboard to Carter County.
Because of the amount of cardboard being brought to the recycling center, Lyons said the center is no longer accepting plastic, which was fetching a penny per pound.
To keep up with the volume of cardboard, Lyons asked for a new bailer that automatically ties the bails. He said the new equipment would more than double the processing of cardboard at the recycling center because the current bailer must be shut down when each bail is complete so that workers can tie the bail closed.
Lyons said the new bailer would cost $373,895. An additional $30,000 is needed for installation.
The Education Committee is considering the need for repaving back parking lots at four or five county schools. The committee hopes to get the Carter County Highway Department to repave the lots at Happy Valley Middle School, Happy Valley High School, Unaka High School, Hunter Elementary School and possibly Hampton High School.
The committees also held their annual reorganizational meeting. Gary Blair defeated the 2019-20 committee chairwoman Sonja Culler to become the new chairman of the Landfill Committee by a 5-2 vote. Kelly Collins joined Culler in voting to retain her as chairwoman for another year.
Culler was elected vice chairwoman over Mike Tester by a 4-3 vote, with Mark Blevins, Tester and Bailey voted for Tester. Jerry Proffitt did not attend Monday’s meeting. Layla Ward was elected secretary.
Ward was unanimously re-elected as chairwoman of the Education Committee. Kelly Collins was unanimously elected vice chairwoman and Mark Tester was unanimously elected secretary.