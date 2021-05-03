ELIZABETHTON — A joint recycling effort by the governments of Carter County and the city of Elizabethton could be discontinued because of unauthorized dumping of household garbage and other items in the recycling bins, especially the recycling bins set up on Mill Street.
That site is set up by the city’s Streets and Sanitation Department, but it is emptied and the contents baled for recycling by the Carter County Landfill.
Landfill Manager Benny Lyons discussed the problem with the Landfill Committee of the Carter County Commission on Monday night. He said people have been dumping the household garbage into the bin set up to receive cardboard. He said that even with bales of used cardboard bringing $100 a ton, the county would still be losing money if household garbage had to be hand separated from the cardboard.
Lyons said the household garbage was not the worst problem. He said someone recently dumped a load of old wood flooring into the bin. He said there has also been incidents of dumped sheet rock and someone even dumped a bunch of rocks into the bin.
Lyons said the problem could get much more difficult this month because the county has purchased and is awaiting shipment of a new baler, which cost $400,000. He was concerned because the new baler does not require as much hands-on effort for such steps as tying the bales, but that could mean that some items could slip through and damage the new baler.
Even if the new equipment is not damaged, Lyons said mixing garbage inside the bales could cause a recycling shipment to be rejected.
In other matters, the committee reconvened as the Education Committee and heard a report from Director of Schools Tracy McAbee.
McAbee told the committee that 868 students in grades K-5 are set to attend summer school next month. He said the attendance will be much less for high school students. Currently there are about 80 students who plan to attend the high school programs. McAbee said he expected the numbers to increase, but it appears there will be summer school offered at only two high schools, Hampton and Happy Valley. He said Cloudland and Hampton students will attend summer school at Hampton. Unaka and Happy Valley students will attend Happy Valley summer school.
While graduation is expected to be more normal than last year’s pandemic versions, McAbee said COVID-19 guidelines must still be observed and attendance will be limited.