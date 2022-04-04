ELIZABETHTON — The Landfill Committee of the Carter County Commission took another step closer to extending the life of the county landfill. The committee unanimously approved a motion to begin looking for an engineer or other professional to study the facility and make recommendations.
The committee is feeling a sense of urgency as the remaining life expectancy of the landfill is dwindling.
“We are running out of time,” Landfill Committee Chairman Gary Bailey told the committee.
There are two areas where the committee is considering actions to extend the life of the landfill. One is to acquire additional land to increase the size of the demolition disposal area. This is a section where material from demolition of properties and buildings are buried, such as concrete and wood, as well as non-edible items contained in a house, such as furniture and mattresses. There are three parcels of land owned by private citizens on the boundary of the landfill that may be suitable for extending the demolition site.
Landfill Manager Benny Lyons said these properties must first have core samples drilled to determine if the land is suitable for landfill purposes.
The expansion of the landfill has been a topic of public comment lately, but Carter County Attorney Josh Hardin said two of the property owners may be willing to sell their property if it is suitable for the county’s purposes.
Another part of the operation that could have an extended life is the transfer station, which would require renovations or a replacement.
One area of the landfill operation that is providing good news is the continued prices the landfill is receiving for its baled cardboard for recycling. Bailey said that when the new bailer was purchased last year, it was considered that it would take about five years of operation for the bailer to pay back the county’s investment in the machinery. Bailey said the high price for recycled cardboard and the rapid bailing has meant that the bailer will pay for itself in only one year.
The committee also discussed a recent burglary at the landfill office. The committee was told the investigation is now in the hands of the sheriff’s department, but no arrests have been made yet. The Finance Department is awaiting a corrected offense report from the investigation in order to file a claim with the county’s insurance agent.
The committee reconvened as the Highway Committee. One of the requests the committee heard was from Bill Hampton and John Patrick Hampton. The complaint was about unsafe conditions on a section of Ingram Branch Road at Morgan Lane in Roan Mountain. “This is an accident waiting to happen,” Bill Hampton said. The Hamptons asked the County Highway Department to take over the small section of Ingram Branch where the dangerous section is located. Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh said the affected part of the road is 680 feet long and averages about 16 feet wide. The road is an old Forest Service road and is paved. About three property owners would have to give some right of way.
Colbaugh also gave a progress report on some of the bridge projects that are soon to be underway.
Colbaugh said the Highway Department constructed a detour at Blevins Hollow Road because the state required the Highway Department to close the bridge.
Colbaugh said the Powell Road Bridge is under contract with Summers Taylor and is set to start this month.
Three bridges are in the engineering phase. These are the Danner Road Bridge, the Gov. Alf Taylor Bridge and the Paul Estep Bridge.
The Blevins Hollow Bridge is ready to go under contract.
Finally, the biggest bridge project, the Smalling Road Bridge, may be let for contract this fall or next spring by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.