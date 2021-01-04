ELIZABETHTON — The tipping fee for the Carter County Landfill could be going up in the near future.
The Landfill Committee of the Carter County Commission voted 5-3 on Monday night to increase the fee from $42.50 to $52 per ton. The increase must still be approved by the Budget Committee and then by the full Carter County Commission.
The increase would be $9.50. There has not been an increase in the tipping fee in over a decade. The rate applies only to bulk items that are weighed at the landfill scales. The price per individual bags of trash will not increase.
The vote was the second one taken by the committee on the price increase. Committee members Mark Blevins, Nancy Brown, Mark Tester, Jerry Proffitt, and Chairman Gary Bailey voted for the hike, while Layla Ward, Sonja Culler and Kelly Collins voted against the increase. The same breakdown was reached on another 5-3 vote to have the price increase take effect on March 1 if the increase is approved by both the Budget Committee and the County Commission.
The decision to increase the tipping fees was reached after Carter County Finance Director Brad Burke completed an analysis of the Landfill finances. His report provided the committee with three suggestions for the new tipping fees. Those were: $51.75; $52.53; and $55.20.
The recommended prices were intended to provide revenue for the landfill to sustain its operation costs without subsidies from the taxpayers and to begin raising funds for the closing of the demolition and construction landfill in a few years.
In other matters, Landfill Manager Benny Lyons said the new storage building for recycled cardboard should be built in about six weeks at the county’s recycling center.
The Committee also met Monday night as the Education Committee and heard a short report from Carter County Director of Schools Tracy McAbee. He told the committee that the students returned from the Christmas break on the remote schedule. He said he will meet with his staff on Tuesday and hopes to soon transition to the hybrid schedule.
McAbee said he has been told the school system should receive federal stimulus funds in mid- to late January. In an answer to a question on what plans have been made for using the money, McAbee said there are currently no plans. He said one thing he would like to see financed would be a robust summer school program this year to make up for some of the time the students lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic.