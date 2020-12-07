ELIZABETHTON — Customers of the Carter County Landfill can expect a significant increase in tipping fees and other costs in the near future.
The Landfill Committee of the Carter County Commission discussed the future price hike during a meeting on Monday evening. Committee Chairman Gary Blair said the landfill’s current standard tipping fee is $42.50. Lower fees are charged to the City of Elizabethton and to some commercial disposal companies who have a contract with the landfill.
Blair said the landfill cannot continue to operate at the $42.50 tipping fee. He said Carter County Finance Director Brad Burke has been working the problem and has not yet reached a final result, but it can be determined that the tipping fee would have to be at least $52 or $53 to break even. “Plain and simple, we cannot afford to stay open at the rates we have got. It is costing us more to get rid of it than we are bringing in,” Blair said.
The Carter County Landfill operates a demolition landfill for construction and storm damage waste, but the household waste side of the landfill was filled to capacity years ago. Household garbage brought to the landfill is dumped at a transfer station, then loaded on trucks that take it to a landfill in Sullivan County for disposal. The Carter County landfill must pay the disposal cost to the Sullivan County landfill. Carter County taxes are not subsidizing the operation.
Committee member Mark Blevins told Blair “I agree with you. We cannot effort to keep running the landfill at the rate we are going…that is costing the taxpayers a lot of money.”
Blair said the final figures and recommended landfill fees to cover all costs will be presented to the committee next month for a yes or no vote on raising the fees.
Blair said one thing that has been saving the landfill has been the amount of cardboard being recycled. He said cardboard is being stacked everywhere and a new building needs to be built to store it. The landfill has about $50,000 to invest in a new building.
The committee is also looking at a second bailer, and Landfill Manager Benny Lyons has looked at three possible machines to determine which would be best for the county’s recycling operation.