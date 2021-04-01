ELIZABETHTON — Volunteer groups and service organizations may soon have a chance to adopt a Carter County road to help keep them clean and free of litter.
Carter County Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh discussed the plan with members of the Highway Committee of the Carter County Commission on Thursday night. Colbaugh said the program would be similar to the one already in operation by the Tennessee Department of Trans-portation. Colbaugh is a former TDOT employee and said he once managed the Adopt a Highway program for five counties for the department.
The committee agreed the program could be helpful for the county. Committee Chairman Mark Blevins said county high school students need volunteer hours and this could benefit them as well as the county. Committee member Nancy Brown said that as bad as the litter problem is in Carter County, “this could be a win-win.”
The committee will continue to study the possible implementation of such a program for county roads.
The committee also held a public hearing on the acceptance of privately developed Shalom Drive as a county road. The road is off Tester Road. Phyllis Campbell, one resident living on the road, said there are only four families living along the small road and she said they were “all in agreement.” The committee voted unanimously to recommend the adoption of the road to the full County Commission, pending the granting of right of way to the Highway Department.
Colbaugh reported on progress on Dayton Hayes Circle, a road off Gap Creek Road that has sustained flood damage. Colbaugh said the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources is assisting with 80 percent of the funding. Colbaugh said a washed out shoulder has been repaired. A section of the road is not paved and will be paved and then the whole circle will be repaved.
Colbaugh said flashing caution lights have been ordered for a dangerous section of Minton Hollow Road. He said the lights were ordered from the manufacturer and he hopes to receive the lights for installation soon.
Blevins said the dedication of the J.N. Taylor and Freeman Taylor Bridge has been scheduled for May 22, 2021.