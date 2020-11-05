ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Highway Department has taken advantage of state funding provided to the county to do some late-season paving.
Shannon Burchett, assistant superintendent of the Carter County Highway Department, said 12 county roads have recently been paved and that 5,000 tons of asphalt had been put down. Burchett said six to eight more county roads will be ready for paving starting Monday.
There were also discussions on several bridges.
The committee unanimously approved a motion to recommend the naming of a new bridge in Stoney Creek for J.N. Taylor and Freeman Taylor.
They were described as “two people who have done a lot for the Stoney Creek community.”
The committee was also informed that the Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing to replace a bridge on Gap Creek Road near the water plant. No matching local funds are needed for the project.
The committee also was in approval of an exploratory effort to acquire the property on Minton Hollow Road where a dangerous curve is located. The county has previously attempted to acquire the property without success but it is under new ownership. To straighten the sharp curve will require that the whole property be used and a building on the property be taken down. Large trucks going to and from the Carter County Landfill negotiate the sharp blind curve many times a day.