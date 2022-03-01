ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Health and Welfare Committee continued its efforts to set priorities on how the county will spend its share of the American Rescue Plan funds during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.
The committee heard from several organizations requesting a share of the funds. The committee also agreed to recommend to the full commission to repeal or reduce the state sales tax on groceries and place a temporary moratorium on the state portion of the tax on the sale of gasoline and motor fuel.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, the committee heard from representatives of the Carter County Rescue Squad and county volunteer fire departments.
Rescue Squad Director Terry Arnold said a new, fully-equipped emergency medical service vehicle, at a cost of $227,000, would be needed. He also talked about the need for more funding for the service’s operation.
“We cannot continue to live on a shoestring budget,” Arnold said. He said the organization has three missions: ambulance, transport and rescue. The county provides financial assistance for the rescue mission.
On Monday night, an Elk Mills resident discussed the concern of having a long response time for ambulances to reach remote sections. Arnold said he recommended combining a new fire station and EMS station together. But he said the problem was in staffing, saying the squad has vacant positions.
Following Arnold’s talk, committee member Isaiah Grindstaff said Arnold highlighted issues that had been discussed in past years, but not addressed. He said the county needs to “fix the problem.”
West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Jones and Delissa Lafluer of the Watauga Volunteer Fire Department spoke about the needs of the seven volunteer fire departments. They said the county has already committed $150,000 each to two of the departments. They asked that the county provide the other departments with $150,000 contributions also. They also asked that the County Commission not provide funding to individual departments in the future but go through the central firefighters organization.
The committee heard from Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes again about the need for funding water projects to residents outside the city but provided with water by Elizabethton Water Resources. Estes said that in addition to the $11 million the county will receive from the American Rescue Plan, the county has also been awarded $7,478,770 from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Water Infrastructure Grant Program.
Elizabethton got an allocation of $2,431,279 for the water customers inside the city limits, and Estes said those funds will be used for projects inside the city. But Elizabethton Water Resources also serves the largest percentage of customers in the county. Estes said the Elizabethton Water Resources has 5,556 water customers, which represents 35% of all water provided to Carter County residents outside the city.
The city is requesting 35% of Carter County’s TDEC funding, which is $2,617,570. That will go into the total cost of $6.3 million the city will spend on a project to replace all the water meters in the city with automatic meters.
In other matters, the committee approved the motion to recommend the full committee request the Tennessee General Assembly to repeal the sales tax on groceries and place a temporary moratorium on the state portion of the sales tax on gasoline.
Carter County Highway Superintendent spoke against the temporary moratorium on gasoline. He said those funds come back to the county through the replacement of unsafe bridges at a cost borne 100% by the state. He said one such bridge is one in Blevins Hollow, which is scheduled for replacement. Colbaugh said the funds also come back into the county with such things as the asphalt paving program.
The motion to recommend was approved by a 5-3 vote, with committee members Daniel McInturff, Layla Ward, and Isaiah Grindstaff voting against it.