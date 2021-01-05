ELIZABETHTON — A new registration system for COVID-19 vaccinations has just begun in the state, which could make it easier for people to self register and could eliminate the logjam of telephone calls into the local health departments.
Carter County Health Department Director Caroline Hurt briefed the Carter County Commission’s Health and Welfare Committee on the new system during a Zoom meeting on Tuesday night. She said the system is called SignUpGenius and was just implemented in the state.
Hurt said the system is simpler for seniors and those assisting them to make their own reservation. She told the committee that there are currently a large number of people trying to call in to the county’s Health Department, with many trying to register for appointments. Hurt said at the present time the people should continue to just keep trying to get through, because that is how the lists of appointments are being made. She thought the new reservation system could begin easing that call volume soon.
Hurt said the health departments must be flexible and quick to respond at the present time because the number of vaccines being delivered is not known very far in advance of receipt.
Hurt told the committee that Operation Warp Speed is advising the state on Sunday nights. The state then distributes the vaccines around Tennessee. When the health departments get word of arrival, Hurt said the numbers are sometimes small. In that case, the vaccinations are done at the Health Department rather than the Workforce Development Complex.
Hurt said that when the vaccine has been received, it takes two hours to thaw it before it can be administered. She said the packages are supposed to contain 10 doses, but a lot of times an 11th dose may also come from the package. She said that is also administered. Hurt said the vaccine cannot be saved. It must be used once the pack has been punctured.
Hurt said the department is still administering vaccines in the top priority 1-A-1. That includes first responders and school nurses. The next priority, 1-A-2, is also being vaccinated. That includes other types of health care workers and also funeral and mortuary services employees.
There has also been some people in the 1-B priority vaccinated. That includes people over 75.