The two incumbents on the Johnson City Board of Education fell behind three newcomers in incomplete results from Tuesday’s election.
Ginger Carter, Kenneth Herb Greenlee and Beth Simpson led for three open seats at 11:30 p.m.
There were seven candidates competing for those seats: Greenlee, Simpson, Matt Wilhjelm, Carter, David Linville and incumbents Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece.
Late in the night, the Washington County Election Commission had reported incomplete results for all 35 precincts. Votes from portions of the city in Sullivan and Carter counties had been fully reported.
Carter campaigned largely on efforts to improve school safety, and positioned herself as someone who comes from a “family of educators.”
Greenlee, director of the Carver Recreation Center, ran for a fourth time to bolster diversity efforts in the district. He said he aims to help further meet the needs of students of color and underserved students.
The race was particularly close between Simpson and Wilhjelm.
Simpson touted her experience as a teacher in her campaign, and often focused on the need for leaders who would help the district adapt to an ever-changing technological and educational landscape.
Wilhjelm, a local business leader, said he hopes to bring 15 years of senior financial experience at a time when the “stakes are high” for schools. He pointed out that the schools’ budget makes up approximately half of the city budget.
Linville touted his experience as an administrator at ETSU, as well as his leadership with East Tennessee State University’s COVID-19 workgroup, as reasons he should be selected.
Kinnick and Treece relied largely on their years with the board prior, and cited their experience managing the budget for the needs of students and capital projects in the district.
The results were as follows:
• Ginger Carter, 10,091.
• Kenneth Herb Greenlee, 8,933.
• Beth Simpson, 8,213.
• Matt Wilhjelm, 7,839.
• Paula Treece ,7,529.
• Jonathan Kinnick ,6,904.
• David Linville, 4,422.