ELIZABETHTON — Carter County continues to look for opportunities to get broadband into the remote and mountainous sections of the county where there is little or no access to the internet.
The Carter County Commission’s Health and Welfare Committee met Tuesday evening to hear from Edward Hinson, chief marketing and sales officer for SkyLink/SkyBest of West Jefferson, N.C. The company serves northwestern North Carolina and Shady Valley in Tennessee.
Hinson told the committee that the company began 70 years ago in West Jefferson as a cooperative telephone company because commercial companies had not expanded into the area. He said the company has maintained its cooperative spirit and its priorities remain to help communities rather than make profits for investors.
“A lot of places need broadband,” Hinson said. “Carter County has a great need.”
A move into Tennessee would not be a first for the company, which previously has expanded into Shady Valley in neighboring Johnson County. Shady Valley is one of the first community in the country to have 100 percent fiber optics.
Hinson said the government is providing a lot of money for broadband projects, such as the one Carter County hopes to complete. He said a lot of providers are getting attracted to this government activity, but he warned of several ways the projects could backfire, causing the counties to become classified as served by broadband when most homes did not get access to the internet.
Committee member Ginger Holdren said the County Commission has set aside $600,000 toward matching funds for a grant. Hinson said $600,000 sounds like a lot, but extending fiber into the mountains is expensive. He said such a project could cost $40,000 per mile. The good thing is that fiber is very durable, he said.
Committee member Brad Johnson asked Hinson about the county’s plans to expand broadband into the county from three areas. One would be down Stoney Creek from Shady Valley. Another would be through Elk Mills and Butler to Hampton via Watauga County. The last area would be through Roan Mountain via Avery County. Hinson said that meshed his company’s operations.
In other matters, the committee reconvened as the Rules and Bylaws Committee and sent a request to County Attorney Josh Hardin to prepare a resolution to establish a redistricting committee. Membership would include all members of the Rules and Bylaws Committee, as well as representatives of the Planning Commission, assessor’s office and the Election Commission.