ELIZABETHTON — The Financial Management Committee will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, April 22 at 6 p.m. in the Mayor’s Conference Room of the Carter County Courthouse. The purpose of the meeting is to begin review of the application and selection process for the new Carter County director of finance.
Most Popular
-
Brewer brothers out of transfer portal, returning to Bucs
-
Johnson City OKs $100,000 to lure remote workers
-
Crockett's Wheeley, Boone's Masters among NET leaders
-
Elizabethton School Board takes steps to ease transition for new director of Betsy Band
-
Washington County Election Commission names new administrator