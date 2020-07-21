ELIZABETHTON — The voters of Carter County are certainly voting early during this election, according to Tracy Tanner-Harris, administrator of elections for the county.
At midday Tuesday, Tanner-Harris said there were already 1,321 voters in Carter County who had either voted since the early polls opened Friday or who had already mailed in absentee ballots.
Because of a court ruling, any request for an absentee ballot will be honored for this election because of the concerns raised among voters by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“By the end of the day, we should have more than the total number of early votes in the August 2016 election," Tanner-Harris said.
Despite the larger numbers, Tanner-Harris said the voters and the campaign workers who always gather in a church parking lot across the street from the election office have been well behaved. She said there has been no incidents with the crowd. The only problem experienced has been with th4e air-conditioning system in the building.
Tanner-Harris said the air conditioning quit working on Monday. A fuse fixed the problem Monday, but the air conditioners quit working Tuesday and professional repairmen have been called to the scene.
The election commission is located in a single-story building from the 1950s that formerly held the Carter County Health Department. The building is designed for air conditioning and does not have large windows that could help circulate breezes. Tanner-Harris said the temperature by late Tuesday morning was 77 degrees in the building.
One good thing for voters is that there is not a long wait. There are few contests on the ballot and voters quickly complete it, so there is usually no line for voting for much of the day.