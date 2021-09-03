ELIZABETHTON — On Thursday afternoon a group of Carter County and Elizabethton officials gathered at the site where the narrow gauge rails of the old East Tennessee & Western North Carolina once ran from Valley Forge to Hampton. They had come to the site to view the 27 acres of property that had been donated to the county and that the County Commission had accepted in April.
The property once held the narrow gauge railroad line from Mill Pond Road in Valley Forge through what is now known as the Double Bridges to Railroad Street in Rittertown. Along that part of the railroad, known as the Tweetsie, crossed over the Doe River on a railroad bridge and through a tunnel into Hampton. That tunnel is still used by the Elizabethton Water Resources to bring 60% of the city’s water from Hampton Springs to Elizabethton.
The group visiting the site on Thursday was led by Mayor Patty Woodby and Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Chairman Ken Gough. The county is currently seeking grants to develop the property and establish a new trail park on the site.
A press release on the meeting said the ultimate goal of the project is to connect the property with the Tweetsie Trail and also create a connection with the Hampton Watershed Bike Trail. The Tweetsie Trail currently ends at Hatcher Lane on the eastern end of Elizabethton, not far from Mill Pond Road. The Tweetsie Trail currently runs 9.7 miles from Hatcher Lane to Legion Street on the eastern end of Johnson City. The addition of the trail through the new acquisition by the county would add an additional 4.5 miles, including the most scenic portions of the trail.
“We are excited about this project and the prospects it presents for Carter County”, Woodby said. She said it will “increase recreation opportunities for our residents and also promote tourism for our community.”
One concern that community leaders currently have is to provide a safe crossing of the Doe River on the property. One of the hopes is to reconstruct the old railroad bridge that crossed the river.
Other commissioners have mentioned such long range projects as extending the trail to Green Bridge Park, next to Hampton High School on the Doe River, and linking to the Hampton Watershed Trail on the other side of Hampton High School.
Promoters have said that would help to make the Tweetsie Trail into a destination trail for bicyclists.