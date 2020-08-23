ELIZABETHTON — Although political scientists classify Carter County as having one-party government, Tracy Tanner-Harris has certainly seen quite a bit of drama in the many elections she has worked during her career as administrator of elections for the county.
Tanner-Harris has seen plenty of write-in campaigns that generated a lot of interest. She has seen referendums in which taxpayers voted to increase their taxes in order to provide money ford school buildings. She has seen elections decided by just four votes.
But she has not worked an election quite like the 2020 Presidential Election. It is an election which has generated a lot of emotion and it has also caused a lot of concern over the validity of the election process, especially absentee voting.
With the election just a little over two months away, we asked Tanner-Harris 5 Questions.
Question 1: With all the concerns about absentee and voting by mail, what are your recommendations to voters considering that option?
Tanner-Harris: “Get prepared now to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election.” Tanner Harris cited the advice given by Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett that “Tennesseans should make sure their voter registration is up-to-date and make decisions about whether they will vote in-person or absentee by-mail if eligible.”
Requests are now being accepted for absentee ballots by mail. Now that the Aug. 6 state primary has set the ballot for November, mail-in ballots will be going out. Based on what has been reported about slow mail delivery during election time, Tanner-Harris said voters should get their ballots in the mail as soon as they can.
Question 2: Who can vote by absentee ballot?
Tanner_Harris: “The Tennessee Supreme Court has va struck down that ruling that would allowed any voter concerned about COVID-19 to be able to request an absentee ballot.” She said there are still many reasons under the law to permit absentee voting. “These reasons that the law allows include:
“•you are 60 years old or older;
“•being outside the county during the early voting period and all day on Election Day;
“•you are hospitalized, ill, or physically disabled and unable to appear at your election place two vote;
“•you are a caretaker for someone who is hospitalized, ill or physically disabled
“•you or your spouse are full time students at a college or university outside the county;
“•you live in a nursing home or assisted living center outside the county;
“•you are a candidate for office in the election;
“•you are observing a religious holiday that prevents you from voting;
“•you are serving as an election official;
“•you are unable to appear in person because you are serving jury duty;
“•your polling place is inaccessible;
“•you or your spouse have a commercial driver’s license and you will be driving outside the county during early voting and Election Day;
“•you are a member of the military or an overseas citizen;
“•you are on the permanent absence list.”
Question 3: What about early voting?
Tanner-Harris: “There should be a large number of people voting early this year. While we should see large numbers, there are not a lot of offices on the ballot, so the voting should move quickly.”
Question 4: What are the dates for early voting?
Tanner-Harris: “The early voting will take place from Wednesday, Oct. 14 to Thursday, Oct. 29. And will be open from Monday through Saturday during that period. Early voting takes place at the Election Commission Office at 116 Holston Ave.”
Question 5: Does anything else stand out about this year besides the presidential election?
Tanner-Harris: “Yes, we lost a good man this year when the chairman of the Carter County Election Commission, Doug Buckles, passed away. The Election Commission is meeting this morning and a plaque from the Carter County Commission honoring him will be presented to the Commission.