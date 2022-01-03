ELIZABETHTON — Plans for the expansion of Hunter Elementary School were high on the list of items discussed by the Education Committee of the Carter County Commission during a committee meeting Monday night.
Carter County Director of Schools Tracy McAbee presented a preliminary cost estimate on the proposed 69,000-square-foot addition to the elementary school, which would make it the largest elementary school in the county. McAbee said the number of students attending the school would be around 925. He said the school currently has about 440.
The preliminary cost estimate for the expansion was $20 million. That would include $16 million for the new addition, and $400,000 in renovations to the existing school.
Additional costs included would be $450,000 for a sewer upgrade. A new kitchen wing would require the expenditure of $600,000 in kitchen equipment.
Furnishings would cost $150,000. Site work would cost $800,000.
The committee had several questions about the plans. One question was why a second gymnasium would be built at the school. McAbee answered that the additional gym would meet the needs of a larger student population. He also said it was desirable to keep the smaller elementary grades separate from the middle school students.
The Committee reconvened as the Landfill Committee. One topic of discussion was the need to rebuild the concrete floor of the transfer station. The bulldozer blade used to push the household garbage off the floor of the transfer station into the truck trailers has gone back and forth over the floor for many years, wearing away the concrete and rebar until now the floor is in bad shape and will have to be rebuilt.
The Committee also discussed the tipping fee structure of the landfill. Even though the tipping fees were recently raised, the increase only kept pace with the cost the landfill is paying to transfer the household garbage to a permanent landfill. Members of the committee are concerned the fees are not enough to pay for closing costs and maintaining the landfill in the future, as well as acquiring new land for future landfill operations.