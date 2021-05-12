ELIZABETHTON — There will be a Memorial Day observance at the Elizabethton/Carter County Veterans War Memorial in Downtown Elizabethton this year. That announcement was made during a recent meeting of the Oversight Committee of the War Memorial.
Memorial Day is always observed on the last Monday of May. This year, the date is May 31. Committee Member Bill Carter said the observance will be held at 11 a.m. and will include the singing of patriotic songs. The singers will be Elizabethton sisters Loretta Bowers and Teresa Bowers Parker. Carter said the event will include the reading of the names of every service person whose name is inscribed on the monuments in the memorial. There is a monument for each war of the 20th and 21st century in which the nation has fought. The names of every Carter Countian who died in the wars is inscribed in those monuments.
In addition to making the announcement, the members of the Oversight Committee also inspected the grounds and discussed areas that needed to be repaired or improved. The committee members who attended the meeting were Carter, Tom Hitchcock, Rick Walters, Andy Wetzel.
One concern the committee members had was that a new flag pole needed to be designated for the nation’s newest branch of the military, the United States Space Force. The memorial includes seven tall flagpoles, five flying the flags of the other five branches of the armed forces, one flying the American flag and one flying the POW-MIA flag.
The committee also announced that the last panel of wall for the Veterans Walk of Honor will soon be added. That section is on the northwest corner of the walk. That wall is built and is the only one not containing granite blocks that contain the names of a service member from Carter County. Carter Said there is room for about 90 additional service members.