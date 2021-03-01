ELIZABETHTON — The government of Carter County is beginning to hold public meetings again for the first time since then-Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett declared an emergency in April and ordered to hold government meetings remotely by electronic means in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Now that local statistics are showing a decline in the number of new COVID cases, there will be a some public meetings that will be held in person.
Committee meetings may be held in person, but the County Commission meeting will still be held by Zoom,” said Abby Frye, executive assistant to Mayor Patty Woodby.
The committee meetings are usually attended by much fewer people than attend the monthly County Commission meetings. There are eight commissioners assigned to each of the committees. There are 24 members in attendance at County Commission meeting, which is also attended by county government officials and members of the public.
Interest in the public meetings usually increases during the spring months because that is the time when the budget for the new fiscal year is worked out.