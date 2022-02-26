ELIZABETHTON — How do you spend the most money for the most good for the public? That is the question the Health and Welfare Committee of the Carter County Commission hopes to answer as it holds a series of public meetings over the next two months to establish priorities on how the county should spend revenues that are a part of the federal American Rescue Plan for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee will hold its first public hearing at the Carter County Courthouse on Monday at 6 p.m. The committee will also hear from the public in meetings at the courthouse at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and on March 28. The committee’s chairman, Robert Acuff, said of the committee’s mission of prioritizing the spending: “My goal is to use this nearly $11 million to help the most people in Carter County.”
To achieve that, Acuff wants everyone who has a thought or an opinion on what the county should be doing to come to the meetings. “I know a lot of people don’t feel like coming to the courthouse for a meeting,” Acuff said, “but I want them to know they are all welcome, and they are encouraged to speak out.”
Some of the projects to be considered include public water infrastructure projects throughout the county. There could also be improvement of the healthcare safety net, especially helping the Carter County EMS Rescue Squad. Acuff said the rescue squad’s Station 3 is one area which needs help.
Acuff said another project he has heard is needed is a sewer system for Roan Mountain. He has also spoken with Buford Peters about improvements needed for the Peters Hollow Water System. Although Carderview is in Johnson County, that utility serves many Carter County residents and needs help to improve its system. Acuff said he has also talked with the county’s constables about their ideas of providing needed services to the county.
Broadband is another area where help is needed. Although the county plans to begin receiving matching funds through a state broadband grant, he said there will still be a need for education, telemedicine, and for development, with many people wanting to move to the county’s mountains as long as fiberoptic internet is available.
There are also needs in Elizabethton. These include public water projects. In addition to providing water to the people and businesses of Elizabethton, the city also provides water to the largest number of county residents.
This will be one of the best opportunities in many years to make some significant improvements on some of the county’s aging infrastructure. It also comes at a good time for some big ticket items that are nearing the end of their lives. One of these is the ladder truck of the Elizabethton Fire Department. This is the only ladder truck in Carter County, although Elizabethton does have a mutual aid agreement with the Johnson City Fire Department for help with the tall buildings on the campus of Milligan University.
The Elizabethton ladder truck has responded to fires in the county, such as the fire to an indoor shooting range in Hampton. A ladder truck would certainly be useful for several tall structures in the county, including churches. A new ladder truck would cost around $1.4 million.
Residents from Elizabethton, or from the western edge of the county with a Johnson City address, or having to drive through Johnson County to get to their home from the courthouse, Acuff said he wants them all to come and add their two cents worth so he can “get the most bang for the buck”.