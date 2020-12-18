ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County School System will be operating under the virtual format when school starts back after the Christmas break on Jan. 4.
Director of Schools Tracy McAbee made that announcement on Friday in a letter to parents. The letter also gave the current plans for returning to the hybrid and regular formats.
McAbee said Carter County schools will be in the virtual format for the week of Jan. 4-8. He said the current plan is to transition to the hybrid model for the rest of January, beginning on Jan. 11, continuing through Jan. 29.
“We hope to begin traditional in-person learning on Feb. 1,” McAbee told the parents. He said school administrators will continue to meet with the health department and receive guidance on the pandemic and the number of novel cordonavirus (COVID-19) cases in Carter County.
McAbee said additional changes to the schedule may be necessary “but we want educators, parents, students, and community aware of the plan.”