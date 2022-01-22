ELIZABETHTON — Veterans of military service have a new place to go to get some help in filing claims with Veterans Affairs, obtaining military records of service and other needs.
The county’s veterans service officer, David Batchelder, is still a source of help, but he is now in a new office on the other side of the courthouse.
Batchelder is still on the second floor, but instead of being in the new wing on the north side of the courthouse, Batchelder’s office has been moved to the southwest corner. Appropriately, that is the closest corner of the courthouse to the Veterans Monument.
Batchelder said he likes the change.
It is in the oldest section of the courthouse and the room has a lot of wood and carpet. He said it is also not as open to other offices, where people could overhear conversations between veterans and the veteran service officer.
“A lot of my veterans are elderly and a little hard of hearing, so I sometimes have to talk loud. There is no one on the other side of the office to hear the conversations now,” Batchelder said.
“It is also a little cozier,” Batchelder said. Ironically, when Batchelder first had the veterans service officer job back in 2003, he had one small room in this office. He left the job after three-and-a-half years. He came back in October 2016, when the office had moved away. He has made three moves since then and hopes this is the last move for him.
Batchelder retired from the Army as a first sergeant after 20 years. He spent nine years of that career at Fort Bragg with the 82nd Airborne, the 18th Airborne Corps. He also met his wife, Irene, in the Army.
Besides getting married, some of Batchelder’s career highlights included being stationed in Panama at the time it was invaded by the U.S. in 1989 and dictator Manuel Noriega was taken prisoner.
He then took part in Desert Storm with the 82nd Airborne. Irene retired as chief warrant officer, and worked as an intelligence analyst.
When Batchelder returned to his native Carter County, Irene, an Iowa native, quickly adjusted to her new home. She became an algebra teacher at Cloudland High School. She now works as a math coach at the administration office.
Batchelder said there are many things a veterans service officer can do to help veterans.
One of the quickest ways he can cut red tape is when a veteran who entered service in Tennessee needs a copy of his or her certificate of release from active duty, DD Form 214.
This form is needed for a lot of things, ranging from applying for veterans benefits to showing prospective employers that the veteran was honorably discharged from the military. Batchelder said he can secure a DD 214 in just a few hours from the state war records for any veteran who entered service from Tennessee.
He said it takes much longer to secure the document from the national archives.
Because Batchelder works with many people at many levels of the Veterans Affairs, he usually knows who to contact when a veteran comes to him with a problem. That is also true with Mountain Home Veterans Hospital, saying he knows the social workers there very well.
Batchelder is always glad to help veterans, but he said it is best to call ahead to make sure he is in his office. “I am the only one in the office and sometimes I am out making house visits with veterans who are homebound or taking care of other problems.”
The phone number for the Veterans Service Office remains 542-1824.