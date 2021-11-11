HAMPTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council held its annual Veterans Day observance at Hampton High School this year as the entire student body was in attendance in the gymnasium.
That attendance met the intentions of the veterans council decades ago when they moved the observance out of the public arena and into the schools. The plan was to expose every high school student in the four Carter County schools and Elizabethton High School to one of the observances during the academic career of the students.
This year’s observance once again included participation from both students and veterans. The students participating included the Hampton High School Band, which performed the national anthem and a medley of armed forces songs. Band member Samantha Sexton also concluded the observance by playing “Taps” on her trumpet. Isabella Brown led the audience in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
The veterans who were part of the observance included master of ceremonies retired Army First Sgt. David Batchelder, who is also the Carter County Veterans Service Officer. Retired Army Chief Warrant Officer Irene Batchelder recited “Old Glory.” The invocation was given by Tom Fenner, a Navy veteran and member of American Legion Post 49.
This year’s speech was given by Maj. Greg Tester, an Army veteran and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2166. His speech was on military service and Veterans Day. The Missing Table Ceremony was presented by retired Army Chief Warrant Officer Randy Lingerfelt. Bill Kyte, an Air Force veteran and member of American Legion Post 49 recited “In Flanders Field.”
In addition to the regular program presented Thursday morning at Hampton High, the veterans were also treated to lunch and a second Veterans Day observance held at Hampton Elementary School in the afternoon.