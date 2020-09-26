ELIZABETHTON — Members of the Carter County Commission are still in shock over the sudden death off Mayor Rusty Barnett last week, but they are moving on with the delayed meeting of the County Commission on Monday night.
The commissioners have already selected new leaders for this year, with Patty Woodby elected chairwoman of the County Commission and Travis Hill as vice chairman.
But Woodby won’t be leading the commission Monday night.
Under Tennessee law, she will serve as interim county mayor until the County Commission elects a mayor to serve the final two years of Barnett’s term, which expires in 2022. The commission has 120 days to elect the replacement.
With Woodby serving as interim mayor, Hill will lead the commission during his first meeting as vice chairman of the commission.
Monday’s agenda has several big financial items. The biggest — and happiest — is the results of a recent refinancing of the county’s bonds on the construction of the Carter County Jail.
The Carter County finance director said the county saved $21 million in interest payments with an interest rate set at 1.32%. First Horizon got the bid.
The bonds will still be paid off in 2035.
The commissioners will also be asked to consider balancing some of the savings with an investment that is hoped would encourage expansion of broadband into the mountainous regions of the county.
The Health and Welfare Committee is seeking grants in $2 million increments from the Tennessee Department of Economic Development to expand the county’s internet infrastructure into underserved parts of the county. Committee Chairman Robert Acuff said the grants are only awarded to internet installers who partner with local governments.
The committee is not asking for the immediate expenditure of the money because the grants will not even be considered by the state until after the entry deadline of Oct. 8. The request would merely set aside up to $600,000 in unassigned fund balance in case the county does receive up to three grants from the program.
The commissioners are also asked to consider a request from Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh, which has been recommended by the Budget Committee to use half of the amount awarded to the county by the Governor’s Local Government Support Grant to buy asphalt for paving county roads.
Half the governor’s grant would amount to $587,499, and Colbaugh said that would provide enough asphalt to pave 16.75 miles.
Because of the requirement for social distancing, the commission meeting will once again be held electronically by Zoom. The public can watch the proceedings and participate through the public participation functions. Live video of the meeting is available on internet by visiting zoom.us/j/4787669850. Live public access to the meeting is also available by toll-free telephone by calling 1-877-853-5257 and entering Meeting ID 478-766-9850.