ELIZABETHTON — As has been a tradition for many years, there will be two separate ceremonies commemorating Veterans Day in Carter County. One will be held at Hampton High School this year, starting at 9:30 a.m. The second one will be in Downtown Elizabethton at the Veterans War Memorial at 11 a.m. The ceremonies are scheduled so that anyone wishing to attend both events in their entirety would be able to do so.
The ceremony at Hampton High School has taken place for decades and was created by the Carter County Untied Veterans Council. It was intended that the ceremony should be held at one of the five high schools in Carter County and the city of Elizabethton. The intention was to expose every high school student in Carter County and Elizabethton to at least one of the Veterans Day ceremonies. To accomplish that, the ceremony would circulate to a different high school each year. This year, it is the turn of Hampton High School.
David Batchelder, veterans service officer for Carter County, said the public is invited to the event and will be escorted to the gymnasium for the ceremony. Veterans attending the ceremony are asked to stand for wars and conflicts they were involved in so that the students and the rest of the public may applaud them for their service.
This year, remarks will be delivered by Major Greg Tester of the U.S. Army. Other ceremonies and events will include the Missing Man Table Ceremony led by Retired Chief Warrant Officer Randy Lingerfelt of the U.S. Army; the Pledge of Allegiance led by Hampton student Isabella Brown; the National Anthem by the Hampton High School Band; and Taps by Hampton High School student Samantha Sexton.
The second event is presented by the Elizabethton/Carter County Veterans War Memorial and Veterans Wal of Honor at 11 a.m. The event will take place at the flagpoles in the Walk of Honor.
Music for the event will be presented by vocalist Loretta Bowers, who will sing a patriotic medley. Marine Corps veteran Myles Cook will lead the ceremony to raising the flags of the six armed forces. Jon Shell will perform patriotic tunes on the bagpipes, and the third phase of the Veterans Memorial will be announced., as the memorial wall is nearing completion and veterans applications for inclusion onto black granite bricks is continuing.
A reception for the veterans will be hosted by Simply Elegant in the 500 Block of East Elk Avenue following the ceremony.
The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion and the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony beginning at at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Doughboy statue near Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City.
There will also be a Veterans Day ceremony held at 11 a.m. on the same day at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial, 703 W. Main St.