ELIZABETHTON — Two local governments have scheduled meetings to promote the extension of broadband internet into the more remote mountainous regions of Carter County. The local interest was a topic of discussion at Monday night’s meeting of the Carter County Commission.
The need for getting broadband into the mountains has been a topic of discussion for several years and has recently become much more discussed with the impact the4 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has had on remote classwork for the Carter County School System. Many students live in regions that have no access to any Internet.
The need has become a point of discussion with the Health and Welfare Committee of the Carter County Commission and was brought out during Monday’s Commission meeting.
It was decided to continue the discussion by inviting interested technicians and experts in funding and grant writing on Internet projects to meet together. The meeting was tentatively scheduled as a workshop session for the Health and Welfare Committee.
Committee member Mike Hill said the meeting will be electronic through Zoom in order to allow many experts to participate and offer advice.
Hill said the invitees include grant writers who have been successful in attracting grants for broadband expansion into other difficult locations.
Representatives of the Carter County School System have also expressed interest in the meeting, which is tentatively set for 9 a.m. on Friday. Other Internet providers will be invited. Information on how to join the meeting can be obtained from the Carter County Mayor’s office at 423-542-1801.
In the meantime, the Elizabethton City Council has scheduled time during its August meeting to discuss an unrelated effort to expand broadband. That meeting would be held during the normal City Council meeting that will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 in the City Council Chambers.