ELIZABETHTON — Students from Carter County high schools have been competing against lot of state and regional competition for the last few weeks and have come away with lots of medals and bragging rights. Hampton, Happy Valley and Unaka High Schools have won gold, silver and bronze medals in Chattanooga for SkillsUSA and Technology Student Association, Future Business Leaders of America, and Happy Valley’s Speech and Debate Team in its first year of existence gathered several high finishes in state competition. On top of that, Hampton and Unaka students once again worked together to win another Battle of the Build competition.
The winning streak started with the Technology Student Association state conference in Chattanooga on March 30 to April 2. Hampton students Gage Barnett took computer aided design three dimensional engineering, Paige Greer took computer aided design two dimensional architecture, Simon Ellery was second in flight endurance and the team of Chandler Smith and James Holland took structural engineering and design. The team of Peyton Phillips and Nick Swiney took technical problem solving.
Students from Hampton, Happy Valley and Unaka all took away gold medals at the state SkillsUSA state competition in Chattanooga from April 10 to April 13. Nine students from Hampton came away with gold medals, thanks to the school once again winning the quiz bowl. The six Hampton students who made up the quiz bowl were: Nick Swiney, Peyton Phillips, James Holland, Simon Ellery, Chandler Smith and Macy Henry. Paige Greer took the gold in architectural drafting and the team of Wyatt Robinson and Gage Barnett took gold medals in additive manufacturing. For Hampton, it was something they expect to achieve, with the school having a long line of SkillsUSA gold medals going back for years. There have been several Hampton students who also achieved high placement in national competition. Their teacher, Philip Arrington, won nine state championships during his time as a student at Hampton.
Unaka had two gold medal winners Jocelyn Jarnigan took first place in what has to be the most artistic event in SkillsUSA competition, welding sculpture. Jarnigan may have had an unfair advantage over all those students from the big cities of the state and the flat lands of West Tennessee. She took her inspiration from the mountains and waterfalls that are just out the back door of Unaka. But she applied her skills to her inspiration to create a scene of natural beauty out of welding rods, nuts and bolts and other metal
Unaka’s other gold was won by Matthew McNeish in collision damage appraisal. This was two years in a row he has won the gold in collision damage appraisal. He finished fifth in the nation last year. He is only a junior, so he may extend his streak. In the meantime, he is planning to get some work experience at Larry and Terry’s and has offers from CCC online estimators to be an intern. He already has an $5,500 scholarship from Top Wrench Competition. Another Unaka student, Gracie Sims won the bronze medal for third place in collision repair technology. Sims said her long range goal is to own her own collision repair shop.
Happy Valley had one of the youngest winners in state competition. Grace Hollifield is only a freshman, but she took first place in event planning at the Tennessee Future Business Leaders of America event, also held in Chattanooga on April 3-6. Hollifield said she enjoys business, but “my dream job is event planning.” Hollifield is one of the few Carter County gold medal winners not planning to go on to national competition, which would be in Chicago for FBLA. She said she is already committed to a mission trip in Pittsburgh.
Happy Valley also had a gold medal winer in Skills USA, with Natalie Presnell winning first place in nurse assisting. Kanye Fair took second place in first aid CPR, Malachi Clark and Hayden Lewis took second place in team competition for mechatronics and Haley Joe Miller took second place in basic health care skills.
Some of the happiest of Happy Valley students were from the school’s speech and debate team, which was only organized this academic year by English and speech teacher Matt Wilson. Several of the students said they tried out for the debate and performance team because of a desire to gain self confidence. They said they had gained more self confidence than they had dreamed when they competed in lots of local and regional competition. Wilson agreed with the students’ assessment that they had gained a lot of self confidence and ability to speak and perform before an audience. He had seen them grow in the competitions and knew they were ready for the Tennessee High School Speech and Drama League State Tournament, which was conveniently held at Northeast State Community College in Blountville on April 22-23.
They didn’t win a gold medal in their first year, but Andrea Hensley won second place in original oratory. Autumn Earp and Alyssa Hensley were ninth in public forum debate. Gracee Wolfe and Kaydie Blankenship were 11th in public forum debate. Silas Jones was seventh in extemporaneous speaking. Nick Bailey was 11th in extemporaneous speaking. Gracee Wolfe, Scarlet Sparks, and Daisy Conley competed in student congress.
Seniors Andrea Hensley, Gracee Wolfe and Alyssa Hensley said they were sad they would not be back to see the growth the team will make in its second year, but they said they take great pride in the legacy they helped create for their school. “We are proudly passing the torch,” they said.
The month of accomplishments by the Carter County schools was topped with an area where they have dominated. The Carter County team once again captured the Battle of the Build competition of the Johnson City Area Homebuilders Association. Every year, the Carter County students come up with an imaginative and innovative entry that takes the trophy. In their first win, Carter County students won with a mobile chicken coop, another year, they won with a pool table mounted in a truck bed. This year, it was backyard fountain, with counter space for people to sit around and enjoy their conversation around the fountain. The fountain was mounted in an old 1956 Ford pickup truck bed.
Collision repair and automotive teacher Scotty Johnson said the bed had been used by R.L. Miller to store coal and there was coal dust throughout. The students cleaned and restored over 60 years of rust, wear, and tear to make the truck bed beautiful. They added beautiful cabinets, and replaced lots of worn out items. They turned the bed into an attractive pool and placed a working water fountain in the middle. It even played a choice of different styles of music. It was a conversation piece turned into a conversation pit. It drew raves at the Battle of the Build, winning first place in all three categories, including the public and the judges.
Johnson said a tremendous amount of work went into the project, with the students working until at least 11:30 p.m. each night during the week before the Battle of the Build on April 23. The effort to create and build it had been shared between students of Hampton and Unaka, with everyone joining together on the last minute preparation.
Many of the state champions are now preparing to go on to the national competitions next month. That is a problem for Hampton, with nine gold medal winners. Their teacher said the students have been working on fund raisers and the public is being asked to help fund the trip to the nationals in Atlanta may drop their donation at the high school office.