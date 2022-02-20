ELIZABETHTON — Investigators with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two men in connection with a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning on Hillside Drive in the Stoney Creek community.
The two men are Austin Michel Brady, 25, and Kenneth Matthew Dayton, 40. The sheriff’s department said both men are wanted for questioning regarding the homicide. Both men have active arrest warrants.
The sheriff’s department said anyone with information on the location of the two men should call the sheriff’s department dispatch at 423-542-1845.
The sheriff’s department has not yet released the identify of the man who was killed in the Saturday morning incident. Deputies were dispatched to the Hillside Drive location at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday after several people had called to report shots fired in the area. When the deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. The deputies administered first aid until an ambulance arrived and transported the victim to the hospital. The sheriff’s department reported that the man died of his injures shortly after that.
In their initial press release, investigators said the victim and a suspect exchanged gunshots with each other. The deputies also discovered the victim had been driving a stolen vehicle and was wanted on several arrest warrants.