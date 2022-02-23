ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department is seeking help from the public in a search for three missing children.
A poster about the children was posted in the department’s Facebook page. It identifies the children as Jacob Harmon; 15 years old, 5 foot, 6 inches tall; 200 pounds; with brown hair and green eyes; Joshua Harmon; 12 years old; 5 foot, 2 inches tall; 140 pounds; with brown hair and green eyes; and Amber Harmon; 8 years old; 4 feet tall; 60 pounds; with brown hair and green eyes.
The sheriff’s office said the children may now be in an older silver Subaru. Anyone who has information about the missing children is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 542-1845.