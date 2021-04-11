ELIZABETHTON _ The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death inside a residence at 132 Bowman Road in the Milligan area.
The victim was identified as Kevin Hathaway, 63.
Deputies responded to the call at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Hathaway was found inside the home. Deputies said he had been shot to death.
Investigators say the shooting appears to have happened sometime after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone who has information pertaining to the incident call 423-542-1849.