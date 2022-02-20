ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a shooting incident on Hillside Drive in the Sinking Creek community that led to the death of one man on Saturday morning.
Deputies from the sheriff’s department were dispatched to the scene at approximately 1 a.m., after several phone calls were received about shots fired in the area. When the deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. Deputies administered first aid until an ambulance arrived to transport the man to the hospital. The sheriff’s department reported that the man died from his injuries shortly thereafter.
Investigators were called to the scene and determined that both the victim and the suspect had exchanged gunshots with each other. The investigators also discovered that the victim had been driving a stolen vehicle and was wanted on several arrest warrants.
The sheriff’s department said the incident is still an active investigation and more information will be provided to the public as the department is able to release it.