ELIZABETHTON — Starting around 4 a.m. Tuesday, deputies of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department arrested 10 individuals wanted on outstanding warrants. The arrests were made in and around Elizabethton.
The deputies worked in teams to locate and arrest the wanted individuals. Some were arrested on probation violation charges, with the original charges including shoplifting, theft, drugs and other offenses.
The sheriff’s office also placed holds on two people who were in correctional facilities. The operation was conducted with assistance of the Elizabethton Police Department and officers are continuing to search for more wanted persons.
Those arrested include:
• Zaylor Sean Arnett, 22, violation of probation (original charges were criminal impersonation and evading arrest), $25,000 bond.
• Joseph Paul Ballard, 47, synthetic derivatives or analogues of methamphetamine, $50,000 bond.
• Charles Adonga Gardner, 42, violation of probation (original charges were driving on a suspended license and financial responsibility violation), $25,000 bond.
• Kathy Jo Honeycutt, 47, shoplifting, $25,000 bond.
• Richard Anthony Kelly, 44, Tennessee Department of Correction warrant.
• Howard Edward Gordon Mitchell, 47, violation of probation (original charges were shoplifting and failure to appear), $25,000 bond.
• Melissa Ann Moore, 39, violation of probation (original charges were possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia), $25,000 bond.
• Kenneth Martin Murphy, 39, failure to appear (original charges were leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license), $25,000 bond.
• Joseph Thomas Orton, 60, violation of probation (original charges were simple possession of schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug free school zone violation), $25,000 bond.
• Tamara Sue Smith, 25, violation of probation (original charge was theft under $1,000), no bond.