ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department reported that a woman who has been listed as a missing person since July 13 was found on Wednesday.
“Patricia Clark was found today. She is alive and safe,” said Thomas Gray, public information officer with the sheriff’s office. He went on to say “We’d like to thank everyone who provided coverage and the people who gave us information during our investigation.”
Clark had been classified as a missing person after she had not been seen in two months.