ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said the continuing shortage of corrections officers for the Carter County Jail has reached such a critical point that he has had to return some of the federal prisoners being housed in his jail because of safety concerns. That means the county will be losing a $1.4 million source of revenue being paid by the federal government to house federal prisoners each year.
“We are down to three jailers per shift,” Lunceford said. The jail was designed to operate with 10 jailers per shift, Lunceford said. “I am required by statute to operate the jail safely,” the sheriff said. That meant he was legally bound to take patrol officers off the road and assign them to corrections officer duties. “I even had a captain working a shift in the jail. I have worked the courts a couple of times,” Lunceford said.
Chief Deputy James Parrish said the supplemental assignments brought the corrections officer coverage up to 35% to 40% of what was needed to operate the jail, “but that is not tenable,” Parrish said.
Parrish said the capacity of the jail is 300 prisoners. “We have not been near that,” Parrish said. The number of prisoners in the jail has been averaging 260, he said.
If the number of corrections officers can’t be increased, then the number of prisoners should be brought down in order to maintain a safe margin. That is where the return of federal prisoners housed in Carter County to federal custody comes into play. Parrish said the reduction of 51 federal prisoners will bring the average number of prisoners in the jail to around 210.
Both Lunceford and Parrish have been telling the Carter County Commission and its Budget Committee about the growing problem for over a year. “I raised the red flag in January,” Parrish said. That is the month when the annual budget setting process begins each year. “I have been telling them there is a crisis approaching. It is here now,” Parrish said.
“I have been explaining this to them, but some thought this was just politics. Some used this as political fodder to run me off, and it worked,” Lunceford said. He was reflecting on his defeat in the May Republican Primary. “But his is not going away. A new sheriff is not going to fix it, not without money.”
Lunceford said there was some response to his warnings. There was a $1,000 increase in pay for sheriff’s department employees, but that increase paled in comparison to what other neighboring counties are paying their corrections officers. Lunceford said Sullivan is paying officers more than $17 per hour, compared to the starting salaries for corrections officers in Carter County of a little over $12 per hour. The state is paying corrections officers in the state prisons double the amount that Carter County is paying its corrections officers.
Parrish said the difference in pay has become about $4 per hour. He said the alarm bells went off for him was a year ago when an entire shift quit to take higher paying jobs in the Sullivan County Jail.
Lunceford said the shortage of corrections officers was the most critical problem, but the department has personnel shortages in other areas as well. “We are short seven school resource officers right now,” Luceford said.
“I have tried everything I cam to attract new people, but it is just not working. I have advertised and spread the word,” Lunceford said. The department must still be selective in who is hired, especially with such a broad appeal. He said he has had to turn away applicants with criminal records. He said that while such people need a new start in life, working in a jail would not be the place for them.
The loss of the federal prisoners will be a financial problem for the county. Lunceford said the $1.4 million annual payment was used to pay the $1 million annual bond payment for the construction of the new jail. He said that the remaining federal revenue could not be used for recurring expenditures like salaries, but they did help with many other costs in the department, such as purchase of new police cruisers, weapons, uniforms that training. Even though the federal revenue is gone, those costs will remain.
Parrish said there will be very little savings realized from removing the federal prisoners. “We will save on the cost of feeding them, but we will still have to pay the electric bill and the water bill, we still must provide staffing” Parrish said. Lunceford said the federal government even paid for transporting the prisoners and for any medical costs incurred by the prisoners.
Parrish said the federal revenue can’t just be turned back on quickly. He said his analysis indicates that even in the best case it will take 12 months for the incoming administration to recruit and retain replacement officers.