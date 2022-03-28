ELIZABETHTON — The Health and Welfare Committee of the Carter County Commission continued to hear proposals for worthy ways to spend money to help the people of Carter County on Monday night.
The committee held its third and final town hall during the evening to hear funding requests for spending Carter County’s share of federal American Rescue Plan funds. To assist the committee in reaching the difficult decision on how best to divide the money among worthy recipients, Committee Chairman Robert Acuff said at the start of the town meetings more than a month ago on how he wanted to prioritize the spending. “My goal is to use this nearly $11 million to help the most people in Carter County.”
The committee’s prioritization effort is actually bigger than that. In addition to the American Rescue Plan funds, the committee is also looking at the county share of funding from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. That total is $7,478,770.57.
Most of the requests the committee heard are for funding from the American Rescue Plan funds. The biggest single request for ARP funds would come from a request to provide bonuses for county employees classified as essential employees who had to work through the pandemic. This was a total of 306 employees who would receive a $12,000 bonus. That amounts to $3,624,000.
Another big project is the SkyLine/SkyBest fiber-based internet in the remote and mountainous sections of the county. That would be $2.5 million. The county has already committed $600,000 from its general fund and the Carter County School Board has committed $100,000 toward matching funds for the project.
Another big one-time expenditure would go to the city of Elizabethton, but would still benefit the county through the mutual aid agreement the city fire department has with the Carter County volunteer fire departments. The city is requesting $1.5 million to purchase a new ladder truck. City Manager Daniel Estes and Fire Chief Barry Carrier appeared before the committee to make the request. Carrier said the city’s only ladder truck is now 25 years old and nearing the end of its expected life. Estes said that when the ladder truck is needed, it is a serious fire. He said the ladder truck has already fought fires in the county at such as the Barnett’s indoor firing range in Hampton.
Another request for support of fire departments came from the Carter County Firefighters Association, which is requesting $600,000 for four of the remaining departments that have not previously received an additional $150,000 in funding for new stations this year. The department who have received funding are Hampton/Valley Forge and Stoney Creek. The Watauga Volunteer Fire Department has also requested $150,000.
The Friends of the Animal Shelter proposed a spay and neuter facility for the county, at a cost of $650,000. The proposal was to build the facility on the animal shelter property so the dogs and cats could be housed in the shelter following the surgery.
Several communities in the 6th Commission District, including Poga and Elk Mills are requesting help in shortening the response time of emergency vehicles. The request is for an ambulance; valued at $225,510; and a fire truck; valued at $312,550; to be located at a station on the Sluder Property in the Little Milligan community.
The Carter County Health Department is seeking $127,700 to be used as a matching fund to receive $383,200 from the state for a 75-25 match for improvements to infrastructure, communications and electronics at the health center.
The Carter County Rescue Squad is seeking $241,124 for an ambulance.
The biggest request for the TDEC funding was from the city of Elizabethton for upgrades to the water lines in the western part of the county. The city is the largest provider of water to Carter County residents who live outside the city. The county will receive $7,478,770.57, and the city is requesting the western Carter County share of that amount, which is 35%. That would amount to $2,617,570.
On the other end of the county, Peters Hollow Water Utility is seeking $200,000 for needed upgrades to its system.
First Utility District is seeking funding to establish temporary water lines for Blevins Hollow and Danner because bridges are being replaced by the Tennessee Department of Transportation this year that will require the water lines to be removed because they are attached to the old bridges.