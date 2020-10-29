ELIZABETHTON — On the last day of early voting, Carter County set a new record for the most votes ever cast in an election by early voting and absentee ballots.
Carter County voters cast a total of 12,167 votes by early voting and absentee means this year, breaking the old record set in the 2016 presidential election of 11,547.
With the end of the early voting period, the activity will now be migrating to the 23 precincts across the county. Polls will be open on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. If you are not sure of your voting location, go to www.govotetn.gov, or call the election commission office at 423-542-1823.
Not only can’t you go to the Election Commission office to vote any more in this election, but the deadline for going to the office and requesting an absentee ballot passed on Tuesday. Absentee ballots must be dropped in the mail by Election Day, preferably before.
Voters must present a federal or state government issued identification card that contains a photograph of the individual to vote on Tuesday. The card may be expired. College student ID cards and other identification cards issued by non-governmental agencies will not be accepted.
Election officials are working to keep the polls as sanitary as possible this year because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Social distancing is being practiced while voters are in line to vote. Poll workers are wearing face masks. Hand sanitizers are readily available in the voting area for both workers and voters.
Voters are encouraged to wear face masks. Single-use pens are being presented for signatures.