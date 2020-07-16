ELIZABETHTON — Responding to the need to sanitize the polling places after the upcoming state primary elections, the Carter County School Board voted unanimously Thursday to move back the first day of school to Monday, Aug. 10. The first day of school had originally been scheduled for Friday, Aug. 7, just one day after the primary elections.
The school board held a workshop session during which many topics on how to run the schools safely during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, (COVID-19 were discussed. The board then held a short regular meeting.
The meetings, held in the school department’s training center on State Line Road, were not open to the public. The public could view the meeting on a Zoom live stream video shown on the school board’s Facebook page.
Many of the schools in the district serve as polling places for elections. That will be the case with the Aug. 6 State Primary Election. In order to give the cleaning staff adequate time to sanitize the polling areas, which are usually large gyms, the board voted to move the first day of school to Aug. 10. The lost day will be made up by using a scheduled day off during fall break.
The board also reviewed the school reopening plan developed by the staff. The plan is to have the schools run at full attendance. There is the option of holding remote classes if the infection rates rise.
To be prepared for such a scenario, the school system is acquiring more Chromebooks, but there are still problems with Internet access in the most mountainous sections of the county. Director of Schools Tracy McAbee said there are even remote sections where there are no cellular signals for cell phones.
On another matter related to COVID-19, McAbee told the board that the unprecedented times sometimes require quick advice on Special Education law. For that reason he will hire attorney Scott Bennett on a $1,000 per month retainer to provide counsel on such matters.
Also discussing the unusual times, Board Chairman Jerry Stout complained that while the school administrators and school boards are being advised to “think outside the box,” the staffers at the state and federal level are unwilling to allow minor changes to accommodate the unusual circumstances.
“I have a problem with that” Stout said.