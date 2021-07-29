ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County School System is preparing for a new school year, with a lot of thought being given to health and hygiene as well as academics.
The first day of school is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4. The session will start with masks being optional. School administrators will continue to monitor health conditions and may modify the current plans. At this time, the administrators said they will not require students or staff to wear a mask in the classroom or on the bus. Students and staff may wear a mask if they so desire, but it will not be a requirement.
The administrators will not require the taking of temperatures before school. Still, the administrators do ask parents to closely monitor the health condition of their children. Parents are asked not to send children to school if they have a fever or are experiencing some other type of health problem.
The schools will not have restrictions on the number of spectators at athletic events this year. Spectators will not be required to wear a mask at athletic events. The school system will allow all athletic events, scrimmages, jamborees, and practices to continue as they have done in past years.
The administrators said there will be a more balanced approach to quarantining students this year. The administrators will not automatically force a student to go home if they were sitting next to a student who had a positive test. The school will attempt to measure the level of exposure before sending a student home. The administrators said schools will be open and transparent about cases in the schools, but there won’t be a daily case count. Parents and guardians will be notified if a confirmed case occurs in their child’s classroom so they can monitor for COVID related symptoms. Students who test positive will be required to stay at home in accordance with Tennessee Department of Health guidelines.
The schools will return to eatingdining in the cafeteria. Some of the self-serve options will be restricted to prevent the spread of diseases and viruses.
All students will be eligible for free breakfasts and lunches. Parent of high school students are encouraged to continue to complete a free/reduced lunch application to be eligible for other state benefits, but this paperwork is not necessary for the school’s free breakfast and lunches.
Field trips and class/school club experiences won’t be allowed this year.
Athletic teams will be closely monitored and athletes who appear to have symptoms will be quickly isolated. Athletes will not be quarantined who were simply standing near a teammate who had a positive test. School officials will attempt to determine the level of exposure before quarantining students. Student athletes will be asked to closely monitor their own health conditions and discuss any COVID-related symptoms with their coach to prevent the infection of the team.
Parents and guardians will be asked to wear masks when meeting with school officials. School officials will wear masks if the parents or guardians request that school officials do so during a meeting.
Classrooms, furniture and busses will continue to be sanitized. Students will continue to be encouraged to maintain healthy hygiene habits, such as washing hands, coughing into theelbows, and not sharing personal items.
Public water fountains will remain closed. Students may bring their own water bottles to school. Water bottles need to be clear and contain clear liquids. Schools are in the process of installing one water bottle filling station in each school.
Administrators said community and school health conditions can change quickly, requiring the school district to make a variety of modifications to the guidelines.
On another matter, the deadline is today for signing up for the Carter County Academy online program. The deadline was originally last week, but was extended to today until 8 p.m. Carter County Supervisor Danny McClain said those enrolled in the program must continue with the online program for the entire year. He said there are currently about 135 to 145 students enrolled in the Academy.