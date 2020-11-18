ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County School System will return to the hybrid model of school attendance, beginning on Nov. 30.
Students will attend school in person two days per week and are in virtual school for three days, working remotely by computer. For example, students might be required to come to school on Monday and Wednesday and have virtual school on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
The hybrid attendance will be in effect from Nov. 30 until Dec. 18.
The school system is striving for a consistent schedule for the month of December. This model will allow students to be at school some days while still allowing for social distancing.
On another matter, Director of Schools Tracy McAbee reminds parents that the decision made at the start of the school year for each student to either attend on-campus education, the Carter County Online Academy, or remote school will end at Thanksgiving break.
McAbee said that means that parents who want to switch their children to a different option may do so during the break.
McAbee said parents who want to switch their child from on-campus to remote or virtual should call the child’s school and set up an appointment to speak with the principal or counselor. All placement changes must be approved by the principal.
Parents should notify the school of their decision by today, Nov. 19.