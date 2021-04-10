ELIZABETHTON — Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, students from Carter County continue to amass state championships in at the SkillsUSA state competition.
Continuing the a tradition that stretches back for more than five years, 10 students earned state champion designation, while others finished in second and third place in the state. In another state competition, the county also had another state champion in the state HOSA competition for students studying in health fields.
All of the champions came from Hampton High School and Unaka High School.
The Unaka students studied under Scotty Johnson, automotive collision repair teacher. The state champions are: senior Jordan Day, who is state champion in automotive refinish technology; junior Wesley Williams, who is state champion in collision repair technology; and sophomore Matthew McNeish, who is state champion in collision damage appraisal.
Another of Johnson’s students is Sophomore Gracie Sims. She is a sophomore and she finished second in the state in job skill demonstration.
“I am proud of them,” Johnson said. He said they spent many hours preparing for the competition and it was similar to the hard work put in by a football team or a basketball team, but they don’t get the same recognition for being a state champion. But he said they are demonstrating their dedication and their willingness to work hard.
Unaka had another state champion in Grace Again, a junior who finished first in prepared speaking at the state HOSA competition. Her teacher is Sandy Anderson.
Meanwhile, Hampton High School continued its tradition of having its students winning state championships at the SkillsUSA state competition. A total of seven Hampton students earned the title of state champion at the SkillsUSA state competition:
Those champions include Heather Grindstaff, a senior who is the champion in the job interview. She is headed to the University of Tennessee, where she will major in mechanical engineering. She said she has not yet decided on what part of engineering she would like to have as a career, but mechanical engineering “is really broad” and allows many options for her to choose.
Hampton’s other six champions were team members of the state champion Quiz Bowl team: they are: juniors Peyton Phillips and Nicholas Swiney, and sophomores Marina Bailey, Rebekah Bartulovich, Hailey Bunting, and James Holland.
Team members said the questions they had to answer are general knowledge questions on many different topics, not just on technical skills.
Three other Hampton students had third place finishes in the state competition. They are: sophomore Pam Greer, who competed architectural drafting; sophomore Delaney Griffin, who competed in extemporaneous speech; and sophomore Ryleigh Nickles, who competed in job skills demonstration.
“I am proud of all of them” said their teacher Daniel Arnett, who teaches architectural engineering. "We had 10 students compete and all 10 of them finished third or higher in the state.”
Arnett’s is also proud of the long tradition of state champions Hampton has had in SkillsUSA competition during the past decade. The only year in which Hampton has not had a state champion in SkillsUSA competition was in 2020, and that was because the completion was cancelled because of COVID-19. This year, the competition was held remotely. Arnett said he was sad the students did not get to travel to the competition like all the school’s other state champions.
“When it is over and they call you up and announce you are the state champion, that is a wonderful moment for a young person,” Arnett said.
Carter County students may not have had that magical moment this year, but they continued a remarkable and proud tradition for the small school system.