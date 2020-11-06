ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County School System will have another week of remote schooling next week because of the continuing high number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Director of Schools Tracy McAbee announced the revised schedule Friday in a letter to parents.
“Because of the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases in our area, Carter County schools will be continuing remote learning the week of November 9-November 13,” McAbee said.
In a brief conversation with the Johnson City Press, McAbee said he had been hopeful earlier in the week that the schools could return to the regular track next week. He said the decision to remain in a remote learning track was driven by the number of teachers and bus drivers who have become sick with the virus or who are in quarantine.
“Earlier this week, it appeared we might be able to go back,” McAbee said, “but then I got a call from one principal about two teachers in quarantine and then I started getting more calls. I decided to call (Transportation Supervisor) Wayne (Sams) and ask him how many bus drivers he had out. That was when I made the decision.”
Another factor in McAbee’s decision-making process was the rankings provided by the White House, which indicated the Tri-Cities area is still in the red zone.
McAbee said that while students will be working on computers at home, some teachers will be coming into the school to work on lessons and assignments. He said it was important for the students to complete the assignments they have been given during the remote learning time. He said the work will be included in the grades for this nine week period.
Once again, the school system will be delivering school lunches on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There will be two days worth of meals each delivery day.
Meals will be provided between 11 a.m. and noon at Cloudland Elementary, Hampton Elementary, Happy Valley Elementary, Hunter Elementary, and Little Milligan Elementary.
McAbee said he is still hopeful of getting in one week of in-person attendance at the schools before Thanksgiving break.