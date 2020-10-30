ELIZABETHTON — All schools in the Carter County School District will be back to remote learning next week because of the local spike in the number of cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.
Two schools, Cloudland Elementary and Happy Valley Elementary, are already on remote learning, but Cloudland had been scheduled to return to in-person classes on Monday. That has now changed with the entire district on remote learning.
In a letter to the families of the students, Director of Schools Tracy McAbee wrote: “It is an understatement to say that this school year has been problematic. It has been a challenge for schools, children and families. I appreciate how you make sure your child is completing the assignments, logging in to Zoom class meetings, and interacting in the new way of education.”
While students are expected to keep up with their school work during the week, they will have an off day on Tuesday because it is Election Day.
McAbee said school meals will be delivered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There will be two days worth of meals provided with each delivery. Meal pick-ups will be offered at from 11 a.m. until noon at Cloudland Elementary, Hampton Elementary, Little Milligan, Happy Valley Middle and Hunter Elementary.