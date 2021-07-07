ELIZABETHTON — The top juniors in the four Carter County high schools may soon be able to pick up two years of college while they complete their requirements for their high school diploma.
Carter County Director of Schools Tracy McAbee discussed this new opportunity during a session with the Carter County Commission;s Building and Grounds Committee on Tuesday.
McAbee said the new program is called the Summit Project and he said it is a prestigious and challenging opportunity for rising juniors at Cloudland, Hampton, Happy Valley and Unaka high schools. He said a partnership has been worked out with Northeast State Community College in which students can earn an associate's degree at the community college before graduating from high school. That would make these students more attractive to both colleges and employers, as well as getting a two-year jump start in their education.
Students in the Summit program will take all of their classes with Northeast State, earning both high school and college credits for each class. After two years in the program, the students will have earned enough credits to receive a high school diploma from their high school and a general studies associate’s degree from Northeast State.
Discussions are also underway with President Dean Blevins of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton to meet the needs of high school students who would like to get a technical certificate from TCATE while still in high school.
While not for everyone, students taking part in the Summit Project will be able to take control of their own education and get a head start on life after graduation. McAbee addressed criticism that the pursuit of college courses by high school juniors was too soon, by saying it was better for students to find out they don’t enjoy a certain academic pursuit while they are still in high school and have not spent any tuition on a subject they have learned they do not want to pursue. He said it is also better for the students to make such a discovery at 16 or 17 instead of 18 or 19.
The program is designed for the higher achieving juniors. Eligible students are rising juniors who have a 3.6 GPA or a 3.0 GPA and a 250 on Accuplacer. The student must also have a good attendance record, no disciplinary problems, and recommendations from a principal and a teacher.
Students who would be a good fit for the program would be responsible, driven, and mature. They must be able to work hard and independently and be responsible for their work.
The program is free with both Middle College Scholarship and Innovative High School Grant. There will be no charge for books or fees. All costs will be covered as long as a student stays eligible for the scholarship and grant. Maintaining a 3.0 GPA and full-time enrollment in these college classes will keep them eligible.
Classes will take place Monday through Thursday, with Friday reserved for mandatory tutoring and check-ins. Unlike a regular school day, students may not have class consistently from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Instead, there will be days where the student finishes early and starts late, providing opportunity for extra tutoring, homework, and/or freedom.
Classes will take place at one of there locations: on-campus at the student’s high school, on the Elizabethton campus for Northeast State, or virtually. Transportation will be provided, if needed. Lunch will also be provided for students, even at the Elizabethton campus.
Students will not be alone on the challenging journey. Supports are in place to help the students, including free tutoring and a mentor who will be checking in with them periodically to make sure they have everything they need to succeed.