ELIZABETHTON — Hunter Elementary School will become the largest elementary school in Carter County’s nine elementary schools. In a recent presentation to the Education Committee of the Carter County Commission, Director of schools Tracy McAbee said the number of students attending Hunter would grow to 925. The school currently has 440 students. The larger capacity would allow additional students to attend Hunter who would have previously gone to Unaka Elementary or Keenburg Elementary.
To accommodate the additional students, the school system has secured a plan for an expansion of the school by an additional 69,000 square feet. The estimated cost of the addition would be around $21 million. When asked about the project and any updates, McAbee said Monday that he expects the project to go out for bids in a couple of weeks.
The estimated costs include $16 million for the new additions and $400,000 on renovations to the existing school. Additional costs included would be $450,000 for a sewer upgrade. A new kitchen wing would require the expenditure of $600,000 in kitchen equipment.
Furnishings would cost $150,000. Site work would cost $800,000.
The plans for the expansion would provide separation between middle school and elementary school functions. That would include a second gymnasium and stage for the middle school section. The plans also include a music room, a science lab, art room and resource rooms.
Prior to putting the plans out for bid, the project is expected to cost about $21 million. The school board plans to use $10.5 million of the federal Elementary and School Emergency Relief 3.0 funds for the project. Director of Schools Tracy McAbee said it is hoped the rest of the funding may come from the school system’s undesignated fund balance.
That fund balance has grown over the past few years and it is hoped it will continue to grow and provide enough additional funds so that the county will not have to borrow to complete the project.
The Carter County School Board has given unanimous support to the expansion plan.