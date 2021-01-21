ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Board of Education held a profitable meeting on Thursday evening, as citizen Louis Green donated his parents’ Gap Creek farm to the school system.
Green said his parents bought the farm. He said both his father and mother worked at North American Rayon Corporation for 35 years, working eight-hour shifts, then coming home and working eight hours in the fields of the farm.
Green said he did not want to see the farm turned into a subdivision, so he decided his parents would like to see it passed on to the school system.
Green said the farm and equipment is valued at about $400,000 to $500,000 on the tax rolls. He said the farm is about 45 to 50 acres in size and would be big enough for all the county schools. He could see agricultural subjects being taught there, such as tree farming.
The board voted unanimously to accept the offer from Green.
In other matters, the board welcomed its newest member, Chris Hitechew. Hitechew was elected to the board by the Carter County Commission during its monthly meeting on Tuesday. Hitechew is the dean of science at Northeast State Community College. He replaces LaDonna Stout-Boone as board member from the Roan Mountain district.
Director of Schools Tracy McAbee continued to discuss a possible intensive summer school this year to help reinforce the educational holes that all the school adjustments and readjustmentsto the COVID-19 pandemic brought about. He said there could be some special federal funding designated for such a project.